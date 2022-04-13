NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police have arrested a man suspected of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

Police responded to a tip on Monday about a man carrying a backpack possibly filled with drugs at the STRA Bus Station on Elm Street.

Detectives approached the man, identified as James Sessine, and seized 66.3 grams of cocaine, 51.5 grams of fentanyl, 42 suboxone film strips, a digital scale, several cut-corner bags, a stun gun, a folding knife, scissors, and $3,160 in cash.

Sessine, 33, was arrested and charged with trafficking in 36 grams or more of cocaine, trafficking in 36 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession to distribute a Class B drug.

Police said he has eight open cases out of New Bedford District Court, one of which is for distribution of a Class B substance in 2020.