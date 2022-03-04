SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man for stealing a wallet from a Somerset woman’s car earlier this year, according to Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa.

Costa said Garret Turner, 36, of Kingston, broke into Catherine Placido’s car back in January and took her wallet, which contained credit cards, $700 worth of donated gift cards and $200 cash.

Placido is the mother of Alex Rogers, a young boy who’s battling Leukemia.

Costa said Turner attempted to use Placido’s credit cards and ultimately charged $300 to her account.

Turner. who Costa said has an extensive criminal record, was arrested once detectives identified him as the suspect.

“This arrest is extremely satisfying considering the circumstances surrounding the victim and her family,” Costa said.

Turner has been charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle with intent to commit a felony, larceny of over $1,200 and conspiracy.