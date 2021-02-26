Man charged with stabbing woman with screw driver, attacking police officer

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police arrested a man Friday after he allegedly stabbed a woman with a screw driver.

According to Capt. Jay Huard, officers responded to an apartment on O’Grady Street just after 8:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a domestic dispute.

The victim told police the suspect, Roma Burch, 25, was a friend and he had stabbed her in the arm after accusing her of stealing marijuana.

Huard said the woman’s wound appeared to be superficial and she declined medical treatment.

When police tried to arrest Burch, he became violent, attacked an officer and attempted to take his firearm, according to Huard. The officers used a stun gun to subdue him before putting him in handcuffs.

Burch was then taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital.