Man charged with shooting bicycle rider in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting and wounding another man in Fall River earlier this month was arrested Monday for a separate incident in New Bedford, according to Fall River police.

Dillon Silvester, 27, was charged with armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license (second offense), carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license, and firearm violation with one prior violent/drug offense.

The shooting took place on St. Joseph Street back on Oct. 12. Police say the victim was riding a bicycle when he passed a man and woman whom he did not know. As he continued toward Eastern Avenue, he told police he heard a loud bang and felt something his his leg.

The victim then made his way to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was treated for the wound, according to police.

Detectives identified Silvester as the shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police said he was picked up by New Bedford police for an unrelated crime in their city and was later charged with the warrant out of Fall River.