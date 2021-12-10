Man charged with robbing Rehoboth store while armed with a pipe

Rafael Gonzalez was arrested in connection with the Dec. 5 armed robbery of a Rehoboth business. Image courtesy of Rehoboth Police Department.

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Rehoboth business was arrested Friday in Boston.

Rafael Gonzalez, 52, of Rehoboth, was charged with armed robbery while masked, according to Rehoboth police.

Detectives believe Gonzalez held up a store on Winthrop Street on Sunday, Dec. 5. The clerk told police a man wearing a mask made threats with a lead pipe and demanded cash from the register.

Police said through their investigation, they were able to identify Gonzalez as the suspect and obtain a warrant for his arrest.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Rehoboth Det. Paul McGovern at (508) 252-3722 ext. 1135.