NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Dartmouth man accused of robbing a bank in New Bedford earlier this week.

Mark Demelo, 47, was taken into custody just hours after walking into the Taunton Federal Credit Union on Rockdale Avenue Monday, according to police.

Police said Demelo walked up to a teller inside the bank and demanded money. He then left the bank with the cash and took off running.

Investigators were able to identify Demelo as the suspect and he was taken into custody in Dartmouth later that same day.

Demelo was charged with unarmed robbery, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer and putting fear in a person for stealing.

Police said Demelo has an extensive criminal history that includes previous convictions for unarmed robbery, breaking and entering, resisting arrest and assault and battery.