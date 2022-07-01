FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in Fall River earlier this week, according to police.

An investigation led police to believe Kalvin Boule, 29, robbed a St. Anne’s Credit Union on Tuesday and then a Rockland Trust branch on Wednesday.

Boule was located at the Capri Motel where detectives placed him under arrest. Police said they found evidence linking Boule to the two robberies, as well as heroin and crack cocaine.

Boule was charged with two counts of unarmed robbery, possession of a Class A drug, and possession of a Class B drug.

Boule was previously arrested for robbing a Fall River bank back in 2018.