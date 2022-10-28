WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Dartmouth man early Friday morning after he reportedly caused a fiery crash that flooded a Westport roadway.

Tucker Rose has been charged with operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle after police said he crashed his car into a fire hydrant near the White’s of Westport.

Officers rushed to State Road just after 2:30 a.m. to find Rose’s car on fire with him trapped inside.

Police said the officers were able to temporarily put the fire out while removing Rose from the vehicle.

The fire reignited soon after Rose was pulled from the car, according to police, though it was knocked down by firefighters a short time later.

Police said the fire hydrant Rose hit ruptured upon impact, flooding the roadway with water and debris.

The Fall River Water Department was called in to assist with clearing the flooded roadway while the Massachusetts Department of Transportation cleared the gravel and dirt that had been washed into the street.

Police said the officers who rescued Rose noticed his breath smelled like alcohol, his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.

Rose also had blood and vomit on his sweatshirt as he told the officers he was on his way home and had almost made it before crashing, according to police.

Police said Rose arrested and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw Rose driving beforehand is asked to contact the Westport Police Department at (508) 636-1122.