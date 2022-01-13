Man charged with firing shots at vehicle in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man suspected of opening fire on a vehicle in Fall River late last month was arrested on Wednesday.

Photo: Fall River police

Jeffrey Nunez, 36, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharging a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and two counts of vandalizing property, according to Fall River police.

The incident took place on Sunday, Dec. 26, near the intersection of Eddy and Beattie streets. Police said several shots were fired and a parked vehicle was struck, but there were no injuries.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Nunez’s apartment and vehicle. Police said they seized a .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.