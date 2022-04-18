DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a New Bedford man in connection with a car break in Dartmouth last week.

Officers were called to a home on Walsh Street early Wednesday morning for reports of a car break in progress, according to police.

While searching the area, police said the officers noticed Joaquim Fortes, 51, walking near the New Bedford line. Police said Fortes matched the description of the suspect.

Fortes was taken into custody and charged with felony breaking and entering into a vehicle during the night time and larceny of property valued under $1,200.