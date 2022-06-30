SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — An East Providence man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a gas station in Seekonk early Thursday morning.

An officer driving on Newman Avenue around 2 a.m. noticed the station was unusually dark. After investigating, the officer discovered there had been a break-in, according to police.

Once backup and a K-9 unit arrived at the scene, they searched the area and located the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Gary Barbosa. Police say he had several items that were stolen from the store.

Barbosa was charged with felony breaking and entering and several other related charges.