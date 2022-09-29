FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Fall River man believed to have robbed two businesses in the city earlier this week.

Tyler Miranda-Dion, 29, was taken into custody Thursday and chargedw ith two counts of unarmed robbery and larceny of under $1,200.

Miranda-Dion is accused of walking into the Walgreens on South Main Street Sunday afternoon and handing the cashier a note demanding money.

Police said after the store employee complied, Miranda-Dion left the pharmacy and took off on a bicycle he’d stolen on the way out.

Miranda-Dion is also accused of robbing the Seasons Corner Market on William S. Canning Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Police said Miranda-Dion walked into the store and demanded the clerk give him money from the register. Miranda-Dion took off running soon after obtaining the cash.

Miranda-Dion’s arrest is part of an investigation into a series of robberies in the city over the past week.

Ronald Joncas, 56, was arrested Wednesday in connection with two armed robberies that happened during the same time frame as the ones committed by Miranda-Dion.

Police are still searching for the suspect who robbed the Citizens Bank on Rodman Street. The teller told officers a man wearing a face covering walked into the bank, approached her window and demanded money.

The suspect then left the bank and took off running after she handed him the cash.

Anyone who has any information regarding the unsolved robbery is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).