Man charged in unsolved rapes deemed dangerous

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A man charged in two unsolved rapes from the 1990’s was ordered held without bail following a dangerousness hearing in Taunton District Court Wednesday.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office,

A judge deemed Ivan Keith, 61, dangerous and ordered him to remain behind bars for the duration of the case because he is a flight risk, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Ivan Keith found to be a danger. Also held without bail for pendency if the case as a flight risk. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) August 21, 2019

Police arrested Keith in Maine on Aug. 2 after investigators linked him to multiple unsolved rape cases in Massachusetts. He was found living as a fugitive in Seal Cove, Maine after failing to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say Keith already has several previous sex crime convictions in Plymouth County and in Maine.

Investigators linked Keith earlier this year to rapes in Taunton and Easton more than two decades ago.

He’s accused of attacking a woman exercising on the track outside Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School in Taunton on July 27, 1997. Prosecutors say the masked suspect forced the woman into the woods, tied her up and raped her. Keith is also accused of raping a cleaning woman in an Easton office building in November 1998.

DNA testing has also linked Keith to two other unsolved rape cases, one in Plymouth County and another in Norfolk County, according to the district attorney’s office. Both happened in 1996.