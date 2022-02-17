NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a New Bedford man Wednesday night while responding to reports of gunfire in the city.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m., when two detectives driving down S 2nd Street heard gunshots a few blocks away.

Police said when they arrived on scene both detectives saw the suspect, identified by police as Marcus Hubbard, dart through someone’s driveway.

Hubbard, 21, was quickly taken into custody. Police said detectives found numerous shell casings and a handgun inside a nearby garbage bin.

The handgun, according to police, had been reported stolen out of Tennessee.

No one was injured in the incident, though a car parked nearby was damaged.

Hubbard has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, damage to property, and trespassing.