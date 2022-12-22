FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Fall River man accused of firing a gun near a public intersection last month.

Steven Redondo-Morales, 21, was apprehended Thursday after detectives spotted him on Eagle Street.

The detectives were familiar with Redondo-Morales and knew there was a warrant out for his arrested connected to the shots fired incident.

Investigators believe Redondo-Morales fired four rounds at the intersection of Locust and Linden street back in November.

Police said Redondo-Morales took off running soon after noticing the detectives, dropping a pistol and a firearm magazine in the process.

He was eventually taken into custody in a nearby yard following a brief pursuit.

In addition to the warrant, Redondo-Morales has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license to carry and carrying a large-capacity firearm or feeding device.