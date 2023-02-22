FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Swansea man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Fall River bank.

Nicholas Belmore, 42, has been charged with armed robbery while masked, according to police.

Police said Belmore entered the Rockland Trust Bank on Robeson Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and handed a note to the teller. The employee complied and Belmore left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

A witness later told police that Belmore got into a parked car and gave officers a description of the vehicle, including the license plate.

Police said the car was found a short time later in the area of North Eastern Avenue. Officers stopped the car and placed Belmore under arrest.