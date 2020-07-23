Man charged in deadly New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in New Bedford have arrested a man they believe killed another man inside a multi-family home on Margin Street last week.

State troopers and local police arrested Ricardo Velez-Gonzalez, 33, in Eastham on Wednesday. They’d received a tip that he was staying at a friend’s apartment, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Police believe Velez-Gonzalez shot Keven Rocha, 25, several times between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

Velez-Gonzalez was arraigned Thursday morning at New Bedford District Court on a charge of manslaughter. In light of several other pending criminal cases against Velez-Gonzalez, a judge ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing and a bail revocation hearing, both set for July 30, according to Quinn’s office.