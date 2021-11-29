Man charged after 130+ grams of fentanyl found in New Bedford, Fall River homes

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Police arrested a suspected fentanyl trafficker last week after finding 137 grams of the drug while searching his two residences.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for two homes, one in New Bedford and another in Fall River, as well as two vehicles belonging to 35-year-old William Figueroa, according to police.

While searching Figueroa’s home in Fall River, police said detectives found 88 grams of fentanyl, several bags of Oxycodone, more than $26,000 in cash and other materials used to make drugs.

Detectives also discovered 49 grams of additional fentanyl from Figueroa’s New Bedford address, as well as multiple blenders with powder residue in them.

Figueroa was arrested and charged with trafficking 100 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute.