Man charged after 130+ grams of fentanyl found in New Bedford, Fall River homes

SE Mass

by: Leah Crowley

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the New Bedford Police Department

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Police arrested a suspected fentanyl trafficker last week after finding 137 grams of the drug while searching his two residences.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for two homes, one in New Bedford and another in Fall River, as well as two vehicles belonging to 35-year-old William Figueroa, according to police.

While searching Figueroa’s home in Fall River, police said detectives found 88 grams of fentanyl, several bags of Oxycodone, more than $26,000 in cash and other materials used to make drugs.

Detectives also discovered 49 grams of additional fentanyl from Figueroa’s New Bedford address, as well as multiple blenders with powder residue in them.

Figueroa was arrested and charged with trafficking 100 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/19/2021: Peter Neronha, Attorney General, (D) RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community