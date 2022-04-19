PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth man arrested after leading police on a lengthy pursuit is set to face charges out of three states.

Ian Grant, 36, is currently being held in Connecticut, where he was arraigned last week on charges related to the chase that started in southeastern Massachusetts, stretched across Rhode Island and ended when police used a pit maneuver to stop him in North Stonington, Conn.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Mass. State Police have filed a warrant in New Bedford District Court charging Grant with arson and burning the property of another.

Grant was previously identified as a person of interest in a suspicious fire at his home on Prospect Street in Dartmouth.

In the meantime, Rhode Island State Police Major Laurie Ludovici told 12 News they’ve drafted a warrant charging Grant with felony assault and/or battery, felony assault by use of devices similar to a firearm, possession of a firearm by certain persons prohibited, eluding police, and reckless driving.

It’s unclear at this time when Grant will appear in court in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Following his arraignment in Connecticut last week, he was held as a fugitive from justice on more than $800,000 bail.

Grant’s attorney told the judge his client suffers from “significant mental health issues.”

Court records show he’s previously been arrested multiple times on charges including assault and battery and breaking and entering.