NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting earlier in the day.

Sterling Robinson, 24, is currently being held on a charge of accessory to murder, after the fact, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

The shooting victim, 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes, was found by police inside his car on Belleville Avenue after midnight Monday. Investigators believe he was shot a short distance away in the area of Tallman and North Front streets.

Gomes was pronounced dead after he was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

A warrant for Robinson’s arrest was issued Monday and he was located by Massachusetts State Police in Fall River, according to the DA’s office. What he’s accused of doing is unclear at this time. The DA’s office said they couldn’t release any more details due to the homicide investigation being “extremely active.”