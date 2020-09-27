Man arrested for several breaking and entering related charges

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police arrested Wareham man on several charges after they say he broke into two homes.

According to police, they received a caller just before 6 a.m. Friday after the homeowner said someone had allegedly broken into their house on Barbara Court.

The homeowner told police they were woken up by a noise in the basement and that they saw an unidentified man ringing their doorbell.

When officers arrived, they noticed that a window leading into the garage had been broken into, and that the bulkhead leading to the basement was also open.

After they entered the garage, they saw that it had been ransacked and both vehicles inside had also been gone through.

While searching the area for the suspect, an officer noticed the garage door to a neighboring home was slightly open and that a man was inside.

Police ordered the him out of the garage and after searching him, officers found several items that belong to the homeowner who originally called 911, as well as non-prescribed Suboxone strips in his possession.

The suspect, identified as Preston Pedrosa, 27, of Wareham, was arrested and facing several charges including