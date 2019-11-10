Man arrested for OUI after allegedly crashing into bicyclist, leaving the scene

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A West Bridgewater man was arrested for operating under the influence after police say he struck a person on a bicycle, then took off from the scene.

Dartmouth police received a call just before 11 p.m. last night for a reported crash involving a bicyclist in the area of Route 6 and Cross Road.

When they arrived, officers spoke with the bicyclist who said he was stopped at the intersection of the road when he was struck from behind by a man driving a pickup truck, causing him to fall off the bike.

He then said the driver got out of the truck and asked the victim if he was ok. When he answered he was not, the driver said he would call the police, but then got back into his truck and took off from the scene.

The bicyclist was then transported to St.’ Luke’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police started to check the area for any vehicles matching the description of the pickup. A short time later, a sergeant noticed a similar vehicle driving further down the road on Route 6.

Officers were able to pull the truck over and identify the driver as Russell Nichols, 39, of West Bridgewater and determined he was the person responsible for the crash.

Police said that Nichols appeared to be intoxicated and performed field sobriety tests on him.

Nichols was then placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, 2nd offense, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury, operating after revocation of registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.