FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Freetown police arrested a man and charged him with breaking into a home.

Brandon DeMoranville, 36, of Freetown, was taken into custody Thursday after police were called to a report of a suspicious person entering an unoccupied home on Abraham Avenue.

Officers searched the home, where they found DeMoranville hiding inside.

During his arrest, police said they also found a flashlight and stolen property in his possession.