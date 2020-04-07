Breaking News
Massachusetts reports 96 more COVID-19 deaths; 1,365 new cases
1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Fall River man accused of breaking into auto repair shop

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fall River Police

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Fall River man Tuesday morning after officers were able to connect him to a recent breaking and entering at a local auto repair shop.

Officers responding to JZ Express on South Main Street discovered that the glass of the front door was shattered, according to the Fall River Police Department. The officers also found blood on the shards of glass and in the entrance of the business.

Police said an officer responding to the scene found the suspect, Keith Cummings, 55, near St. Anne’s Hospital. Cummings, according to police, appeared to be intoxicated and was bleeding from the hand.

Cumming was arrested and is charged with breaking and entering. Police said surveillance video showed him smashing the glass door, entering the repair shop and searching through cabinets before leaving empty-handed.

Investigators believe Cummings cut his hand on the glass as he left the store. He is still in police custody and is currently being treated for his cuts at St. Anne’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com