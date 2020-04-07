Fall River man accused of breaking into auto repair shop

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Fall River man Tuesday morning after officers were able to connect him to a recent breaking and entering at a local auto repair shop.

Officers responding to JZ Express on South Main Street discovered that the glass of the front door was shattered, according to the Fall River Police Department. The officers also found blood on the shards of glass and in the entrance of the business.

Police said an officer responding to the scene found the suspect, Keith Cummings, 55, near St. Anne’s Hospital. Cummings, according to police, appeared to be intoxicated and was bleeding from the hand.

Cumming was arrested and is charged with breaking and entering. Police said surveillance video showed him smashing the glass door, entering the repair shop and searching through cabinets before leaving empty-handed.

Investigators believe Cummings cut his hand on the glass as he left the store. He is still in police custody and is currently being treated for his cuts at St. Anne’s.