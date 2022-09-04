REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife.

When the first officer arrived they were told that one of the men involved had just fled in a blue SUV.

Police saw a vehicle matching that description traveling eastbound on Rt. 44 toward Taunton.

They then pulled the SUV over, and detained the male operator.

Officers who responded to the Cumberland Farms detained another person, identified as Scott Bianchi, 20, of Wrentham, Mass., believed to be involved in the incident.

Police determined Bianchi was the one with the knife.

He was arrested and charged with A&B Dangerous Weapon, A&B to collect a loan and Affray.

Bianchi was later released on bail and is expected to be arraigned at Taunton District court on Tuesday.