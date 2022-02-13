DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man after they say he allegedly exposed himself several times to employees at a store in the Dartmouth Mall.

On Feb. 9, police were called to the H&M, located inside the mall, for allegedly exposing himself while in the fitting room area several times since January.

Police found the suspect, later identified as Jeremiah Moran, 34, of New Bedford and arrested him on charges of open and gross lewdness.

“We have no place for activity such as this in our community,” said Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque. “I`m very pleased that my officers were able to locate and arrest him before he could do this again.”