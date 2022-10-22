REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man they say broke into the Palmer River Elementary School last month.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the school for a reported burglar alarm activation.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered with, as well as other signs there had been a break-in to the building.

Police searched inside, outside and around the building, but were not able to find anyone.

Rehoboth Police Detectives responded to the scene and during their investigation several items of evidence were recovered.

All of the evidence recovered from the scene was taken by the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Criminalistics Unit.

Rehoboth Police later met with school staff and assisted them in checking the building for missing items or other possible evidence. At the time, staff indicated nothing appeared missing or disturbed inside of the building.

During the course of their investigation, police were able to identify a suspect as 35-year-od Jacob Hunt of Taunton.

On Friday, police were able to arrest Hunt. He is being charged with breaking and entering of a building during the daytime and destruction of property over $1,200.

In a statement, Bill Runey, the Superintendent of the Dighton Rehoboth Regional School District, said “﻿We are very grateful to Rehoboth Police for their diligence as well as their collaboration with Seekonk PD and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office to resolve this issue! Their commitment to the safety of our students and staff shows their dedication.”

Hunt is expected to be arraigned on Monday.