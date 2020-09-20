Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Dartmouth home

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested after police say he broke into a home in Dartmouth.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a home on Bakerville Road from a resident saying that someone had allegedly broken into their home.

The homeowner told police they were woken up by a loud noise. When they went to go see what the noise may have been, they found that a man had entered the home through a window. After confronting the man, the suspect left the house on foot.

When officers arrived, they used a K-9 to search the area and found the suspect hiding in the woods near the property.

The suspect, identified as Roman Adnell, 44, of Fall River, was arrested and charged with unarmed burglary and vandalism.

