TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Medford man was arrested after causing a deadly crash in Taunton Monday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers attempted to pull Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, over in Middleboro shortly after 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Instead of stopping, Bannister-Sanchez sped off. Police said the troopers, who were all in unmarked cruisers, opted not to pursue Bannister-Sanchez.

Bannister-Sanchez crashed his SUV into another vehicle in Taunton several minutes later.

The woman who was driving the other vehicle was killed in the crash, according to police. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police said Bannister-Sanchez hopped out of his car and attempted to run off following the crash, but was quickly apprehended thanks to bystanders.

Bannister-Sanchez was transported to Morton Hospital, where he remains under police guard.

Police said Bannister-Sanchez will be facing criminal charges in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.