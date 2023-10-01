DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police said that a standoff that began Saturday night ended with a suspect being arrested.

According to Det. Kyle Costa, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the Capri Motel on Rt. 6 in an attempt to arrest 45-year-old Willie Vinnie of Fall River on an outstanding probation warrant.

While they were attempting to arrest the suspect, he was able to barricade himself inside his room.

After several unsuccessful attempts were made to get him out of the room, both negotiators and S.W.A.T. team members from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were requested.

Members of the S.W.A.T team then entered the room.

After Vinnie was taken into custody, he was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he still remains under evaluation.

“I couldn t be more pleased with the outcome of this incident, as none of the involved officers were injured as a result of this man s reckless and dangerous actions,” said Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque.

In addition to the warrant, Vinnie was also charged with resisting arrest.

The entire incident lasted approximately three and a half hours.