Man arrested after person was slashed several times with razor knife

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police arrested a man after they say a person was slashed several times with a razor knife.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, police received a call about a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, they learned that one person involved had been slashed several times, the worst injury being about an 11” long, ¼” deep laceration.

After interviewing the victim and other witnesses, police arrested a 38-year-old man and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

In order to protect the identify of the victim, police are not saying where the incident happened or releasing any names of people involved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/26/21: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community