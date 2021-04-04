Man arrested after person was slashed several times with razor knife

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police arrested a man after they say a person was slashed several times with a razor knife.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, police received a call about a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, they learned that one person involved had been slashed several times, the worst injury being about an 11” long, ¼” deep laceration.

After interviewing the victim and other witnesses, police arrested a 38-year-old man and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

In order to protect the identify of the victim, police are not saying where the incident happened or releasing any names of people involved.