NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Fall River man after he was caught driving intoxicated in New Bedford earlier this week.

Officers responded to Newton and Mill streets Monday for reports of a car crash.

When they arrived, police said they found two damaged parked vehicles and another significantly damaged car facing the wrong way on Newton Street.

Police said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Alex Mejia, was found outside of his vehicle and unsteady on his feet.

Following several field sobriety tests, Mejia was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and reckless operation of motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration. He was also charged for operating a motor vehicle the wrong way on a one-way street and for not having his driver’s license on him at the time.

Police said a chemical test was performed on Mejia, which showed his BAC was at 0.21%.