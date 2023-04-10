FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A report of gunshots over the weekend led to the arrest of a Fall River man.

Police said they were called to the area of Alden and Dean streets around 1 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police they heard two shots and saw a man leaving in a white SUV.

While responding to the call, an officer stopped a white SUV seen turning onto Pleasant Street at a “high rate of speed,” according to police. The driver matched the description of the suspect and the officer saw a firearm magazine on the front passenger seat.

The driver, 50-year-old Calvin Devoe, was arrested and the officer found a handgun in the SUV, police said.

Devoe was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a class B drug, and speeding.

No injuries were reported, and it’s still unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at (508) 324-2796 or leave an anonymous tip at (508) 672-8477.