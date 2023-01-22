FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police have arrested a man after they say he shot a 60-year-old man several times.

According to a release, police say they were called to St. Joseph Street just before 6 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a 60-year-old man who had been shot three times.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was taken St. Luke`s Hospital and is in stable condition.

During their investigation, police said an altercation happened between two women outside of a home on St. Joseph Street, when a man fired several gunshots in the direction of the victim.

Police were able to locate the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Armando Rivera Angulo, and arrest him without incident.

He is facing several charges, including armed assault to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and discharging a firearm within 500 ft. of a dwelling.