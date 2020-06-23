Man arrested, accused of exposing himself at Westport beach

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Westport Police Department

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following several reports that he was indecently exposing himself while visiting a town beach.

Police said an off-duty police officer called the station to report a man had exposed himself in front of his wife and 3-year-old daughter while they were at Cherry and Web Beach.

The officer’s wife, as well as three other women who were also visiting the beach, saw the incident and told the responding officer that the man had moved his chair closer to where they were all sitting before exposing himself.

The man, later identified as Michael Couto, 49, was arrested and charged with open and gross lewdness after one beach goer showed video to the responding officer of the incident taking place.

Anyone who was at Cherry and Webb Beach and believes they may have been a victim of Couto is asked to contact the Westport Police Department at (508) 636-1122.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com