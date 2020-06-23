Man arrested, accused of exposing himself at Westport beach

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following several reports that he was indecently exposing himself while visiting a town beach.

Police said an off-duty police officer called the station to report a man had exposed himself in front of his wife and 3-year-old daughter while they were at Cherry and Web Beach.

The officer’s wife, as well as three other women who were also visiting the beach, saw the incident and told the responding officer that the man had moved his chair closer to where they were all sitting before exposing himself.

The man, later identified as Michael Couto, 49, was arrested and charged with open and gross lewdness after one beach goer showed video to the responding officer of the incident taking place.

Anyone who was at Cherry and Webb Beach and believes they may have been a victim of Couto is asked to contact the Westport Police Department at (508) 636-1122.