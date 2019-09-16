Man airlifted to hospital after crashing into Taunton home

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A Taunton man was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital after he crashed into a home early Monday morning, according to a Taunton fire official.

Investigators told Eyewitness News the driver suffered head and chest trauma after crashing into a home on Broadway just after midnight.

The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, was taken to Morton Hospital by ambulance, then airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital by a medical helicopter.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Taunton man suffered serious head and chest trauma after crashing into home on Broadway. @TauntonMAFD says he was taken to @MortonHospital by ambulance, later airlifted to @RIHospital. Current condition unknown @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/jeSsnSkMAe — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 16, 2019

The driver’s identity and current condition is unknown at this time.

Taunton police said no one inside the house was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring you new information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.