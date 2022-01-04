Man acquitted of charges in 2008 double murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — One of two suspects arrested in the shooting deaths of two brothers in Taunton has been acquitted of all charges.

After a trial in September, a jury found Matthew Lander not guilty of two counts of murder, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Lander and Keith Cox were indicted in 2016, more than eight years after Kevin and Shawn Vargas were found shot and killed at their Somerset Avenue apartment. Police said they believed it was the result of a robbery gone wrong.

The DA’s office said Cox was convicted of manslaughter back in May.

