DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Boston man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly trying to break into vehicles in Dartmouth.

Police said they received a call around midnight Saturday about a man attempting to get into vehicles in the area of Country Club Boulevard.

An officer spotted a man riding a bicycle in the area who matched the description of the suspect.

Derek DeJesus, 47, was taken into custody and charged with attempting to commit a crime (breaking and entering into a motor vehicle).

Police said DeJesus had an outstanding warrant related to car breaks.