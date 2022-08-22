DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Boston man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly trying to break into vehicles in Dartmouth.
Police said they received a call around midnight Saturday about a man attempting to get into vehicles in the area of Country Club Boulevard.
An officer spotted a man riding a bicycle in the area who matched the description of the suspect.
Derek DeJesus, 47, was taken into custody and charged with attempting to commit a crime (breaking and entering into a motor vehicle).
Police said DeJesus had an outstanding warrant related to car breaks.