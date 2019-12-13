Man accused of stealing donation money from Fall River salon

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is accused of breaking into a hair salon and stealing money meant for charity.

Police said they arrested David Friedman, 51, on Dec. 7, charging him with the burglary at Studio Vogue on Brayton Avenue the night of Dec.1.

Friedman stole a large amount of money from the salon, including donations for Hearts of Hope, a Fall River-based homeless charity, according to police.

Police said Friedman is also suspected of trying to break into Monchy Cutz, a nearby barbershop, on the same day.

Surveillance video, along with tips on social media, led detectives to the suspect’s vehicle. Police said detectives then linked Friedman to the burglary.