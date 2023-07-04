DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — It took less than 24 hours for Dartmouth police to make an arrest after a pool business was the victim of theft.

Police said they were called to Aaron Pools and Spas around 8 a.m. Monday. The owner reported that a man had scaled their fence the previous day and made off with roughly $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Officers Andrew Fredette and John Bates reviewed the security camera footage and through their investigation identified the suspect as 66-year-old Brian Beaulieu, according to police.

Beaulieu, of New Bedford, was arrested at a motel on Route 6 and charged with larceny of property valued over $1,200.

“I am very proud of these two officers for taking the initiative to fully follow through with this investigation, while also maintaining their patrol responsibilities,” Chief Brian Levesque wrote in a news release. “Their individual effort should not only be commended, but also serve as a shining example of the commitment and dedication that the members of the Dartmouth Police Department uphold while protecting and serving the citizens and business owners of this community.”