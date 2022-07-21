FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Attleboro man has been arrested for allegedly putting a hidden camera in the bathroom of a business, according to the Foxboro Police Department.

Police responding to the business on Tuesday found a cell phone disguised in a box on the floor made to look like extra cleaning supplies and was actively recording video.

Anizio Carvalho, 29, was placed under arrest for photographing an unsuspecting nude person. Police say he was a contract janitor who had been working in the building.

He is expected to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court.

Police say they are working to identify any other potential victims or buildings in other communities where he may have been working as a janitor.

The incident remains under investigation.