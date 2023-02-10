ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly attacking and killing a wild turkey.

Attleboro police said they were called to Brown Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a man hitting a turkey with a stick.

The 33-year-old man, who has not been identified, told police he used a branch to ward off three turkeys and struck one of them, killing it. The man claimed it was not intentional, according to police.

However, police said a witness reported that the turkeys were not being aggressive toward the man at the time.