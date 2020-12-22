Man, 47, hit and killed by car in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 47-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Fall River Monday night, according to Fall River police.

Police said they responded to Second Street around 7:45 p.m. and found the victim trapped under the vehicle. He was freed and transported to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the man had fallen in the roadway before he was hit, according to police.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was summoned to court for operating a vehicle with no license, police said. At this time, he has not been cited in regards to the crash.