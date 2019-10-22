Man, 38, knocked out and stabbed in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Fall River man was attacked sometime overnight in the area of Pleasant Street.

The 38-year-old suffered 13 puncture wounds and lacerations to his head, arm, back and buttocks, according to Detective John Robinson.

The victim told police he was dropping off a friend at an apartment complex when he saw his friend was confronted by two other men near the corner of Campbell Street. He said when he went to see what was going on, his friend entered the building, so he turned to leave and that’s when he was hit in the back of the head by one of the suspects and fell unconscious.

Robinson said the man came to around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and found he was bleeding from the various wounds. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim recalled picking up his friend around 8:30 p.m. Monday but was unsure of when exactly he dropped him off, according to Robinson.

The detective also noted that police found an ice pick inside the victim’s vehicle.

He described the suspects as two white males with thin builds, both standing approximately 5-foot-8 and one was wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River police at (508) 676-8511, Officer Shane Galus at sgalus@frpd.org, or leave an anonymous tip by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).