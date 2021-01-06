Man, 25, charged with New Year’s Eve rape in Dartmouth

Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth and Massachusetts State Police have arrested a man accused of committing rape on New Year’s Eve.

Justin Camara, 25, who police say is homeless, was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

“Our commitment to both the victim and the members of this community was unwavering when it came to swiftly bringing this violent criminal to justice,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque said in a news release.

Camara was scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday, according to police.

