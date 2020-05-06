Breaking News
Man, 22, shot and killed in Fall River

Man, 22, shot and killed in Fall River

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot late Wednesday morning in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting took place around 11:25 a.m. in the area of Mott and Warren Streets.

First responders rushed the 22-year-old victim to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com