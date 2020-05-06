Man, 22, shot and killed in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot late Wednesday morning in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting took place around 11:25 a.m. in the area of Mott and Warren Streets.

First responders rushed the 22-year-old victim to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

