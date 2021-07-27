Police ID man, 18, stabbed to death at New Bedford park

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was patrolling the area of Clasky Common Park around 1:30 a.m. when a female flagged him down and told him there was a man lying unresponsive in the park.

The trooper then found the victim, identified as Rayshard Normil-Jerome, 18, of New Bedford, suffering from multiple stab wounds and requested medical help.

Normil-Jerome was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have since arrested Latrell Baskin, 21, of New Bedford, and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Baskin is currently being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.