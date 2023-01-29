ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — On Sunday, several people in Attleboro took part in the traditional Chinese Lion Dance in celebration of Lunar New Year.

The Lion Dance is usually performed during the Chinese New Year and is thought to bring good luck and fortune throughout the year.

Members of Tiger Crane Kung Fu perform traditional Lion Dance in Attleboro (WPRI)

The performance in Attleboro on Sunday was put on by Tiger Crane Kung Fu in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

“We had a great turn out, there were a lot of people who wanted to watch, it was amazing,” said Deb Zio, the owner and head instructor of Tiger Crane Kung Fu.

Sunday morning’s dance started from the Pinku Mochi Donut Café and ended at Kimochi on Park Street.