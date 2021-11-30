Loose horse trots down Taunton highway

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — It wasn’t a car that was spotted cruising down Route 140 Tuesday morning.

A loose horse was seen galloping on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 19 in Taunton just after 11:30 a.m.

Traffic wasn’t impacted, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. A video posted on Facebook showed the horse staying in the right-hand lane as cars slowed down to pass by on the left.

Mass. State Police said they were able to get control of the horse using a leash. Once the owner arrived around 11:45 a.m., the horse was put into a trailer and taken home.

It’s unclear at this time how the horse ended up on the highway.