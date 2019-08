DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — After 35 years in business, a local uniform store is soon closing its doors for good.

The owner of Fashion Corner Uniforms, located on Rt. 6 in Dartmouth, told Eyewitness News on Wednesday she’s retiring and is now preparing to close up shop.

Fashion Corner Store sells everything from medical uniforms and chef wear, shoes, and other work accessories.

The last day open will be Saturday, August 31.